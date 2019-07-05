BCSO: Man in custody after chase turns to standoff in SW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he led deputies on a chase before barricading himself inside a trailer at a Southwest Bexar County mobile home park.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and ended at the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park in the 8600 block of New Laredo Highway, not far from I-35.

Deputies said the man bailed from his pickup truck in front of a friend's trailer and then barricaded himself inside.

Deputies were able to force entry and take the man into custody without incident. His name and age were not released.

Law enforcement officials also did not say what charges the man faces or why the vehicle chase originally began.

