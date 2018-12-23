BCSO: Man leads deputy on chase in stolen car, crashes, runs from scene

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Friday after he led a deputy on a chase in a stolen car, crashed, then ran from the scene, court documents state.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy attempted to stop 18-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez-Salazar on Thursday night after running the vehicle's license plate through a law enforcement database and discovering it had been reported stolen.

Gonzalez-Salazar sped away from the deputy and led the deputy on a chase before losing control of the car and crashing while entering an apartment complex in the 6300 block of U.S. 90 West.

Authorities said Gonzalez-Salazar then ran from the scene, abandoning his passenger.

Deputies searched the area for Gonzalez-Salazar but did not immediately locate him, the affidavit states.

He was later taken into custody on a charge of evading arrest, according to magistrate records.

