BCSO: Man robs delivery driver at gunpoint at Circle K

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers have released the image of a man they say robbed a delivery driver at a Circle K convenience store.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 5 a.m. at a Circle K at the corner of Walzem Road and Seguin Road.

According to deputies, the driver was robbed at gunpoint by a man while attempting to make a delivery.

Security cameras captured an image of the man (seen above) that deputies believe is responsible, going into a nearby convenience store just moments before.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

