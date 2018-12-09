BCSO: Man sexually assaulted teenage runaway

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage runaway is now facing a charge of sexual assault of a child.

William Nathan Cox Jr. is behind bars after he was caught with a 15-year-old girl who told investigators she had sex with Cox on a daily basis.

The victim told a nurse at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio that she and Cox had sex right before Bexar County Sheriff's deputies rescued her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court documents did not state how Cox knew the child. However, investigators listed the girl at high risk of being trafficked.

