BCSO: Man sexually assaults woman while giving her a massage

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after an investigator said he sexually assaulted a woman he knew while giving her a massage and putting her in a chokehold.

Ryan Cenci was arrested Wednesday night and is being held on a $65,000 bond.

The woman told a Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigator she had been complaining of back pain Tuesday night and Cenci offered to give her a massage.

During the massage, Cenci laid on top of her placing his arm around the woman's neck in a chokehold position, causing her to nearly "pass out," according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman said Cenci then sexually assaulted her despite repeatedly telling him to stop, according to the affidavit.

She told the BCSO investigator that Cenci has "choked and sexually assaulted her numerous times in the past" but never reported the incidents until now, the affidavit said.

The BCSO investigator said in the affidavit that the woman went to a hospital the following morning for a sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE, and then later filed a report against Cenci.

Cenci is now facing charges of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and assault on family by choking, a third-degree felony.

His mugshot has not yet been released by officials.

