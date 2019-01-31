BCSO: Man touches woman while jogging in Far West Bexar County neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of inappropriately touching a woman who was jogging in a Far West Bexar County neighborhood.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Wednesday in the Arcadia Ridge community, which is near Potranco Road and Highway 211.

The victim told deputies she tried to run after the unidentified man but lost sight of him. She said she believes the man may have gotten into an older-model white Toyota truck, possibly a Tundra model.

She told deputies she recalled seeing the man at the beginning of her run but barely glanced at him and did not pay attention to him.

The man is described as being between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, physically fit, with short black hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and navy blue joggings pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 210-335-6070.

