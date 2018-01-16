BCSO on lookout for man who disappeared week ago on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a 57-year-old man who was last seen a week ago.

Jose Hector Garcia was last seen around 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 in the 3700 block of South Loop 1604 East, and was reported missing.

BCSO officials said Garcia has several mental health issues and needs medication on a daily basis.

He has never left home and not returned, his wife told authorities.

Garcia is known to frequent businesses in the area of Interstate 37 South and S Loop 1604 E.

Without his meds, he poses a danger to himself and possibly to others, sheriff’s officials said.

Garcia is 5-feet-4 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes, and has a goatee.

Garcia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, red baseball cap and a red backpack.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call 210-335-6000 if they come in contact with Garcia or know his whereabouts.

