BCSO: Man who shot stepson in West Bexar County turns self in after getting lost in Laredo

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after getting lost while fleeing and then turning himself in after shooting his 17-year-old stepson following an altercation with the teen’s mother, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aric Eugene Lucas, 39, turned himself in to Laredo police while fleeing to California after getting lost on the way, said Johnny Garcia, BSCO spokesman.

Deputies were dispatched for a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 7600 block of Braes Stage. When they arrived, they found the teen lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

Garcia said prior to the shooting, Lucas and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute in their home.

The couple was arguing in a bedroom, and Lucas threatened his wife with a pipe, Garcia said. That’s when the teen intervened to defend his mother and held Lucas down so his mother could get away.

The mother called authorities while escaping.

Lucas then shot the teen three times -- in the groin, stomach and leg -- with a .22-caliber pistol, Garcia said.

The teen was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, and deputies sent out a statewide “be on the lookout” alert.

The Laredo Police Department said Lucas turned himself while he was fleeing to California because he got lost.

Lucas was extradited to Bexar County on Wednesday. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more charges could be coming, Garcia said.

Garcia said Lucas has a criminal history.

The teen is undergoing surgeries but is stable.

