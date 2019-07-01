BCSO: Man with felony warrant leads deputies on vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was arrested after leading Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Leon Valley police on a vehicle chase across town overnight, the BCSO said Monday.

The chase began just after 2 a.m. near White Fawn Drive and Loop 1604 when deputies attempted to pull over a sport utility vehicle that was driving recklessly.

The SUV, however, sped off, leading deputies eastbound on Bandera Road to Loop 410 to Highway 151 all the way to Hunt Lane on the city's West Side.

The man then ditched his vehicle and ran on foot but was eventually caught with the assistance of the Leon Valley Police Department, deputies said.

The unidentified man now faces a felony warrant charge and a charge of evading arrest. His name and age are not currently known.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.