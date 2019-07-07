BCSO: Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after Bexar County Sheriff's deputies arrested him after a motorcycle and foot chase.

Deputies say the chase started when they tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle on I-35 and Eisenhauer Road. But the rider took off, reaching speeds up to 85 miles per hour.

The motorcyclist led deputies through several neighborhoods on the Northeast Side before getting back on I-35. He drove north and got off at Judson Road.

On the bridge over Judson road, the rider ditched his bike and tried running away, according to BCSO. But deputies were able to catch and arrest him. BCSO says the man had a felony warrant out for his arrest and he now faces several charges connected to the chase.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.