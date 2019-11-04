BCSO: Motorcyclist 'struck by several vehicles' on I-10

A motorcyclist died Sunday night after being struck by multiple cars on I-10, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials did not release many details on the crash, but confirmed that deputies were called to I-10 near Trainer Hale Road and FM 1518 to respond to the wreck.

Deputies believe a car struck the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist flew off the bike before being struck by several other vehicles, according to preliminary information provided by the office.

The motorcyclist was not identified by authorities on Monday.

