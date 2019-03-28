BCSO: Number of dogs rescued from south Bexar County home increases to 51

SAN ANTONIO - A day after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office rescued 37 dogs from a south Bexar County home, the number has increased.

Bexar County shelter manager Jacy Elrod said it was definitely a lot of animals coming into their kennels at the Kirby-Bexar Animal Facility at once.

After investigators went back to the home in the 1200 block of Dupont on Tuesday, they found and seized even more dogs.

The number rescued is now up to 51 dogs.

The Sheriff's Office said the man who had the dogs is cooperating with investigators and is not facing any charges right now.

Out of the 51 dogs, 20 to 25 of them are puppies, 11 of which are only 1 week old.

Some of the dogs were microchipped. The shelter has notified the owners, giving them a week to respond.

Elrod said all the dogs look to be in relatively OK health but said they still need in-depth exams by the veterinarian.

"Now, we are in the middle of getting their good physicals done, getting them vaccinated, getting them heartworm tested, getting them dewormed. Evaluating their personalities so we can place them," Elrod said.

It's not clear why the owner had so many dogs on the property.

Neighbors told KSAT they could hear the dogs barking all night.

In pictures posted by BCSO, some of the dogs are seen in what appears to be a makeshift kennel on the property.

Elrod said if someone is interested in helping stray dogs, it is better to always reach out to a local animal care services or rescue group.

"Reach out for help because too many animals for one person can cause problems for anybody," Elrod said.

Elrod said the majority of the dogs were found to not be microchipped and will be available for adoption by the end of the week after they go through checkups and are healthy enough to go to their new homes.

If anyone wishes to help out the situation in any way possible, they can always donate to the shelter, volunteer or foster an animal.

For more, the shelter can be reached at 210-214-6919.

