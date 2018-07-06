BCSO: Off-duty SAFD employee arrested after report of family disturbance

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an off-duty San Antonio firefighter after officials said he refused to comply with deputy commands during the investigation of a family disturbance.

Officials identified the off-duty firefighter as 41-year-old Richard Galindo.

The San Antonio Fire Department said Galindo is a nine-year veteran assigned to its EMS Division.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to a home in the 12000 block of Redbud Leaf in West Bexar County for a report of a family disturbance.

Officials said Galindo met deputies at the door and refused to comply with its investigation and commands regarding the report.

When deputies tried to take Galindo into custody, officials said he “pulled away and resisted” despite commands for him to stop.

BCSO said deputies used their Tasers on Galindo and was finally able to take him into custody.

Galindo is being charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant, a class B misdemeanor.

The Fire Department said Galindo has been placed on administrative duty.

