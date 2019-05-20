BCSO: Pair in custody after vehicle chase reaches speeds of more than 100 mph

SAN ANTONIO - Two people have been taken into custody following a vehicle chase with Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies early Monday morning.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. near Montgomery Drive and New World Drive, not far from Walzem Road in Northeast Bexar County.

According to deputies, the chase lasted roughly 20 minutes and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the driver jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

Deputies said the unidentified driver was detained in the backyard of a home in the 12900 block of Hunter's Circle. The passenger inside the vehicle also was taken into custody.

Deputies said they are now working to determine if the vehicle was stolen or if it had stolen license plates. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

