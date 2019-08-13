News

BCSO partners with San Antonio College to help guide students

Partnership will help students at Regional Fire and First Responder's Academy

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is hoping a new partnership with San Antonio College will help students stay on track working toward their dream of one day wearing the badge.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar, along with BCSO detention and patrol cadets, visited SAC's Regional Fire and First Responder's Academy to meet with students.

From answering questions to offering helpful trade secrets, Salazar said he hopes the new partnership will also work to improve the culture within the Sheriff's Office. 

