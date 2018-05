SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to its fallen heroes every year in a special ceremony outside the Bexar County courthouse.

The memorial ceremony includes a 21-gun salute, taps and bagpipes.

Friends and family of the fallen gathered Thursday morning for the memorial ceremony.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said it's important for the families to know the men and women who lost their lives are never forgotten.

