BCSO releases photo of suspect accused of shooting man in head

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the gunman accused of shooting a man in the head and assaulted another person.

BCSO officials shared the images on its social media pages asking for the public’s help in identifying the unidentified man who still remains at large.

On Thursday, BCSO deputies responded to the 400 block of Terra Cotta just after 4 a.m. where they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The location of the shooting is near Loop 1604 and Potranco on the city’s Far West Side. A witness who lives nearby said he heard something going on outside his window and saw the shots being fired.

Officials said the victim was with another man who had been assaulted by the suspect around the same time when the shooting took place. The man fled on foot following the shooting.

The victim remains at University Hospital in unknown condition, a BCSO official told KSAT.com.

BCSO deputies said the suspect is described as a black male, stands 5 foot 10 inches, has a slender build and is believed to be in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information or tips can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

