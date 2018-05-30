BCSO releases video of suspects in string of Alamo Ranch car burglaries

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating several car burglaries that occurred in the Alamo Ranch area Monday night.

According to a news release, most vehicle burglaries were reported in the McMullen Grant area.

The sheriff's office released home surveillance video that shows a person exit a vehicle and check for unlocked car doors.

Those with any information are asked to call the criminal investigation division at 210-335-6070 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can also email information, or video with a clearer image of the faces or license plate of the vehicle to sheriffpio@bexar.org.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.