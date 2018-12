BEXAR COUNTY - One person was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in South Bexar County, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rockport Road near Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

The spokesperson said the deputy was not hurt.

