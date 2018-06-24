BCSO: Road rage incident led to chase, deputy-involved shooting on city's Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man who authorities said pointed a gun at another person on NW Loop 410 and led deputies on a vehicle chase through a residential area on the city’s Far West Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning, when an individual flagged down deputies, telling them the man had showed a gun during a road rage incident.

Officials said the report occurred on NW Loop 410 near NW Crossroads and a deputy later spotted the man’s vehicle a mile away.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, officials said the man took off near the area of NW Loop 410 and State Highway 151 and the chase began.

Officials said when the unidentified man entered a residential subdivision miles away on Ensenada near Culebra Road, he drove his car toward a deputy and deputies fired multiple shots, after which point he left out of the subdivision.

The chase came to an end around 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 151 and Westover Hills Boulevard, where the unidentified man was taken into custody.

Officials said the man and the deputies involved did not suffer any injuries in the shooting.

BCSO said the man is being charged with evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon. Officials said they expect more charges to follow.

Officials said the two deputies involved in the shooting are a 13-year veteran and a 5-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, who will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, per the department’s policy.

