BCSO searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Corina Monique Munoz was last seen on March 28 at Veterans Memorial High School in the 7600 block of East Evans Road.

Authorities say Corina was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, black jeans, and sandals.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Corina had recently transferred from Warren High School earlier this year and may be staying with friends in the area of either Warren High School or Veterans Memorial High School.

The BCSO said those found to be harboring Corina could potentially face charges for harboring a runaway -- a Class A misdemeanor, or interfering with child Custody -- a state jail felony.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.