BCSO searching for inmate mistakenly released without GPS monitor

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities, including the Bexar County Sheriff himself, are downtown searching for an inmate mistakenly released from custody today, the Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Thomas Ray Furlow Smith was mistakenly released from custody Wednesday without first being outfitted with a GPS monitor, the Sheriff's Office said.

Smith was in custody on a charge of evading arrest and burglarizing a coin-operated machine, online court records show.

Smith's criminal history appears to be recent. Records show he racked up three arrests in two months on charges of theft of a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon and burglary of a coin-operated machine.

This is at least the sixth inmate to be negligently released from BCSO custody since the start of the year, according to KSAT archives.

This is the second inmate to be released under the newly-appointed jail administrator Avery Walker.

