BCSO searching for undocumented immigrant left for dead on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Guatemalen man who was abandoned by his group on the South Side, according to a news release.

Marcos Vasquez Ramirez, who may also go by Eduardo Lopez, was traveling with a group of people from Guatemala to Houston. Ramirez is an undocumented immigrant, Sheriff Javier Slazar said Friday.

Ramirez, 33, had a medical epsiode, and was left near a ranch located off of S. Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road.

Deputies believe that Ramirez may have died in the area, according to the news release. The sheriff's office dispatched drones in the area to search for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 210-335-6000.

