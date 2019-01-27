BCSO searching for woman with special needs last seen Jan. 24

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 55-year-old woman with special needs who was last seen Jan. 24.

Authorities believe Deena Martin, 55, walked away from her home in the Ventura subdivision near FM 78 and Walzem Road.

She was last seen wearing a black, fleece jacket, pants of unknown color and bright pink and purple shoes.

Those with information on Martin's whereabouts are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-600 or email missing persons investigators at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.