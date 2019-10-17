BCSO seeks missing 12-year-old with conditions requiring medication last seen in NW Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the northwest area of the county.

Makenzie Elyse Galarza Miller was last seen at her home in the 8000 block of Starr Ranch Road, just east of I-10.

Makenzie was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a gray crop-top T-shirt with red lettering and maroon checkered Vans slip-on shoes.

The child reportedly has health conditions that require medications.

Makenzie is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

"Those found to be harboring Makenzie may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

