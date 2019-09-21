BCSO seize several dozen eight-liners in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office busted a suspected illegal gambling operation Friday night in south Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said several dozen eight-liners were seized.

"These things pop up pretty quickly, typically in rural areas," Salazar said.

Deputies also found methamphetamine, cocaine, weapons and several thousand dollars in cash at a home in the 24000 block of Loma Verde Road, Salazar said.

One person was arrested and more arrests could come as the investigation develops further, Salazar said.

The runners of the gambling operation preyed on retired people on fixed incomes to spend their money there, Salazar said.

"Gambling addiction is a sickness. And they keep these folks winning just enough to think, 'OK, on this next roll I am going to hit it big.' And before you know it ... they've lost all of their money and then the next thing you know, you are losing your home. And all of this can be avoided just by shutting these operations down."

Salazar said the bust comes after about a month of undercover investigation.

