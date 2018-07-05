BCSO: Stolen wallets, purses, credit cards recovered after arrest of 2 men, woman

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two men and a woman who authorities said admitted to burglarizing vehicles and stealing personal items on the city’s Far West Side.

Officials identified them as Michael Metz, Robert Sheffield and Katherine Martinez.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a burglary of a vehicle report May 28 to an Alamo Ranch subdivision after residents saw a male and a female pulling on door handles with a car following behind them.

BCSO said its dispatch began receiving numerous calls for the same report.

After receiving the description of the vehicle, deputies found the reported vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. BCSO said deputies found several wallets, purses and credit cards scattered inside the vehicle.

The victims who made the reports were able to identify Metz, Sheffield and Martinez as the people responsible for breaking into their vehicles, BCSO said.

BCSO said Metz -- the driver of the vehicle -- Sheffield and Martinez all admitted to burglarizing the vehicles all night in the Alamo Ranch area.

Officials said the trio will be charged with seven counts of burglary of a vehicle along with engaging in criminal activity.

