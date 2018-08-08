BCSO: Tango Blast gang member in possession 2 kilos of meth arrested

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man who officials said is a confirmed member of the Tango Blast gang and was found in possession of approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The man, identified as Jesse Jose Ortiz, is now being charged with a first-degree felony.

BCSO officials said the agency's Street Crimes deputies stopped Ortiz's vehicle around 7 p.m. Friday.

With the help of a K-9 unit, officials said the BCSO narcotics team discovered about 2 kilos of meth inside Ortiz's vehicle. Officials said they also learned of his affiliation with Tango Blast.

The Sheriff's Office said Ortiz now faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in penalty group one over 400 grams.

BCSO officials said the seizure has a street value of about $200,000.

According to court records, Ortiz was released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond.

