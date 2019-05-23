BCSO to hold fallen deputy memorial service

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is holding a fallen deputy memorial service on Thursday.

The service will take place at the Bexar County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.

According to a press release, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies will honor all of the people who fallen in the line of service with BCSO.

The memorial will feature a riderless horse ceremony by the BCSO Mounted Patrol, K-9 all bark, and a flyover by the San Antonio Police Department Eagle Helicopter.

This year's keynote and distinguished speaker will be Brigadier Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, commander of the 502nd Air Base Wing Joint Base San Antonio.

