BCSO to participate in national training program for active shooter incidents

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it will participate in a national training program aimed at saving lives during active shooter situations in schools.

The Sheriff's Office plans to train 100 school administrators and law enforcement officers in Standard Response Protocol created by the nonprofit foundation "I Love U Guys," named after the final text message received from the daughter of the founder, who was killed in a school shooting.

The training will involve standard protocol for lockout, lockdown, shelter in place and evacuate, in addition to teaching schools and municipal agencies how to communicate more efficiently.

Eight-hour training sessions will be held May 2 and 3 at Wagner High School, and will include realistic simulations.

"Really, the only way to simulate these is to get everybody's heart rate going a little bit, just give them a quick taste of what that stress is like in a situation like this, because that's truly one of the big weapons that these criminals will use is that stress. They want to place people in a panic state, where they're not able to act clearly," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

After the original group of instructors has been trained, those instructors will hold training sessions in their communities.

