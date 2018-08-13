BCSO unveils community and internal liaison program

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday unveiled its community and internal liaison program.

The new program aims to designate BCSO community liaisons to establish a working relationship with culturally-specific communities in Bexar County.

Liaison deputies will help establish and maintain communication with the community and the Sheriff's Office, assist victims and/or witnesses in their community with understanding the investigation process and educate BCSO staff on each community's cultural beliefs and protocols.

"With that vision of the liaison program, what we want to do with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, we wanted it to reflect, be a direct reflection of the community," said Sgt. Stephanie Flores, a liason deputy.

Communities which will have liaisons include:

Hispanic community

African-American community

Asian/Pacific Islander community

Native American community

LGBTQ+ community

Faith-based community

Jewish community

Muslim community

Senior citizens community

Special needs community

Military community

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.