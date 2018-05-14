BCSO welcomes 18 new cadets who will undergo weeks of training

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday welcomed 18 news cadets who will undergo 11 weeks of training to become deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar greeted the 14 men and four women on their first day of class.

While they hope to join the force as deputies, Salazar said now is the time for the cadets to listen and learn.

"The one piece of advice is for them to zip it and learn everything that they possibly can right now," Salazar said. "The lessons that they are going to be learning are going to keep them alive, keep their fellow officers alive and they're gonna help keep members of the public alive."

BCSO cadet Dillon Kempf said he’s looking forward to the training and will give it all that he’s got.

"I've always been driven to the best of my standards and keep myself up to the best of my abilities so I like the challenge," Kempf said.

