BCSO welcomes new batch of deputy cadets on first day of spring break

SAN ANTONIO - On the first day of spring break 2018, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new batch of deputy cadets on day one of training.

The Sheriff's Office said 25 candidates will be going through 11 weeks of training in this year’s class.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the training they receive will come into play on their first day on the job.

“We’re putting them in a job where your head has to be on a swivel. You absolutely have to present physically and mentally every day or bad things can happen and so this is where it starts for them,” Salazar said.

After graduation, the new BCSO deputies will be assigned to a stint in the Bexar County Jail before going out on patrol.

