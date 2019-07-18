BCSO: Woman uses social media to stage 'meet up,' fatally shoots man

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the slaying of a 22-year-old man in North Bexar County.

Aliza Marie Cantu, 23, was taken into custody.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Cantu used social media to stage a “meet up” with the victim, Marc Ramirez on Monday just before pulling out a handgun and shooting him in the face, killing him.

A delivery driver found Ramirez deceased on the side of the road near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs, not far from Bulverde Road.

Ramirez's death is the 11th investigated by deputies in Bexar County in 2019, which matches last year's rate, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

