BCSO, Zapatos Inc. collecting new shoes donations for kids in need

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is joining forces with a local nonprofit, Zapatos Inc., to collect shoes for children in need.

The event will be held at Walmart at 1603 Vance Jackson Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The two groups have dubbed the initiative the Fill The Hummer shoe drive as they aim to fill the recruitment hummer that belongs to the Sheriff's office with shoe donations.

People are encouraged to bring a new pair of shoes to donate, or to purchase a pair at Walmart to donate.

Zapatos Inc. has organized free face painting, games, refreshments and a performance from Javier Galvan.

Zapatos Inc. works with local schools and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to give children new shoes. In February, Zapatos Inc. helped a child whose shoes were two sizes too big.

"Dad is doing the best he can and purchases shoes from a thrift stores and gets what he can afford," a post from Zapatos Inc. read. "The shoes the young man was wearing were two sizes too big. How can you participate in sports with improperly fitting shoes? Not dad’s fault, he gets what he can afford. Today we took the shoes to the kids and fit them all with new shoes."

