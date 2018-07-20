Beating the rising San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO - As San Antonio prepares for a scorching weekend, the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management is providing tips on how to stay cool.
Work and exercise outdoors in the early morning or evening.
Check on elderly relatives and friends in person. Phone calls don't count!
Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothes.
Seek out air-conditioned places.
Drink more water than normal, and stay ahead of your thirst.
Use sunscreen.
For a full list of tips, visit the SAOEM website.
A list of cooling center locations can be found by clicking here.
