Bedroom fire causes $20,000 damage to South Side home, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage to a South Side home, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in by a neighbor just after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Monticello Court, not far from Highway 281 and East Southcross.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found visible flames coming from the house. Firefighters were able to put out flames from both inside the home and in the attic.

Authorities say they believe the fire started inside a bedroom. Arson Investigators have now been called in to determine the exact cause.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

