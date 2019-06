SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County deputy responded to an unusual animal call on the far west side of Bexar County.

When Deputy "Cowboy" arrived in the 9700 block of Belmore Cove, he found a bull in the front yard of a home.

The bull didn't want to moo-ve, but eventually Deputy "Cowboy" and other deputies walked the big guy back to his home, where it was reunited with its owner.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.