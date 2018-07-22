Beer run in Bexar County leads to chase into Atascosa County

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - What started as a beer run led to a chase from south Bexar County into Atascosa County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were trying to pull over a man for driving recklessly at I-35 and Shepherd Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase for about 20 minutes, which ended on Waxwing Drive in Atascosa County.

The man crashed into a mailbox and fence and then tried to flee, authorities said.

The suspect reversed, hitting a deputy’s patrol car. He was eventually arrested.

Officials said they confirmed that the man had stolen three 18-packs of beer from a store at I-35 and Shepherd Road, and they believe that’s why he was driving recklessly.

No one was injured.

The man is now facing several charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.