Beloved Edgewood ISD officer dies after battle with cancer

A longtime Edgewood Independent School District officer has died after a battle with cancer, the district confirmed Tuesday.

Rogena Reed worked for the district for more than 30 years. She was diagnosed with lung cancer last September.

The community rallied to support her and raise money on her behalf.

Edgewood ISD released the following statement about Reed's death:

The Edgewood ISD community is mourning the loss of Officer Rogena Reed. She has been an esteemed and treasured member of the Edgewood family for 30 years. Her commitment to the students of EISD and love for her community was felt by so many. Her continuous desire to serve and support Edgewood ISD was priority for her. Officer Reed will be missed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.