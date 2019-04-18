Beware of giving away too much personal information on bumper stickers

SAN ANTONIO - Bumper stickers could make your family a target if you reveal too much information.

Criminals can use your car decals to determine how many people are in your family, where your children go to school and even what kind of dog you have.

Military families could be targeted, too, as criminals determine one of the adults may not be home for months at a time.

Stickers that support kids' recreational acitivites could allude to where your children go to school.

Exercise caution when putting stickers and decals on the family car.

