Bexar Co. commissioner victim of debit card abuse; suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of a debit card that police said belonged to Bexar County Precinct 5 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

According to an arrest affidavit, Calvert contacted San Antonio police in October after he noticed multiple transactions were made to his bank debit card, which was stolen from his mailbox.

The suspect, Vidyut Luther, used the debit card at a CVS Pharmacy, where he bought two prepaid American Express cards that he used at a Studio 6 Motel in San Antonio, the affidavit said.

Investigators tracked Luther by using surveillance photos taken by ATM cameras, the affidavit said.

Luther is charged with debit card abuse.

