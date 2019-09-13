Bexar County deputies searching for missing man with health conditions

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 42-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday.

Alvaro Gonzalez, who has health conditions that require medication, was last seen Sunday in a blue 2014 Audi A6 that left from an East Bexar County home in the 5000 block of Mustang View.

BCSO officials said Gonzalez was wearing blue jean cut-offs with a black and white Polo shirt when he was reported missing.

Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs about 220 pounds, has brown eyes and a bald head.

Officials said Gonzalez has a distinct tattoo of a Puerto Rican flag on his arm.

The temporary tag numbers for the Audi A6 are believed to be 40918Z3.

Anyone with information regarding Gonzalez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email the Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

