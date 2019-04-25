Bexar County deputy indicted on alleged ex-girlfriend attack

SAN ANTONIO - A grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Andrew McDermott, 27, was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident June 6, 2018, in which McDermott allegedly pulled a knife while threatening his ex-girlfriend over text messages, that he believed she may have sent to others, according to investigators.

McDermott slashed the victim’s arms while trying to cut the phone from her pajamas, officials said.

“Criminal investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office filed the original charge against McDermott for an incident that occurred on June 6, 2018—which was a strong case from the onset,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement. “We are pleased that the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office proceeded with the indictment. We stand ready to see this case through to its successful prosecution. Dismissal proceedings are underway to separate McDermott from this agency.”

