BCSO employee charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, more

SAN ANTONIO - A civilian security employee of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury.

Daniella Velia Garcia, 27, was arrested around 2 a.m. by the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they were called to a home in the 800 block of Dakota Street. regarding an assault. Police could not immediately provide details about the case.

The Bexar County sheriff’s office said Garcia, who it has employed since August 2017, was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Garcia is assigned to video visitation as a civilian security monitor.

The Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs will conduct a separate administrative investigation.

A mugshot was for Garcia was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.