Bexar County jail administrator suspended after inmate released without GPS monitor

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar suspended the interim jail administrator Saturday after an inmate was mistakenly released without GPS monitoring.

Terrik Andres McCoy, 26, was released Saturday after satisfying the conditions of his state charge, but was supposed to be released on GPS monitoring. The Sheriff's Office said processes and conditions of McCoy's release were incomplete and, due to staff error, he was released without a GPS monitor.

Authorities said they are trying to get in contact with McCoy to get him to comply with the order for GPS monitoring. According to the Sheriff's Office, a warrant has been issued for McCoy's arrest, citing a parole violation.

McCoy was arrested in November 2018 on a charge of evading arrest.

Deputy Chief Ruben Vela, who was serving as the interim jail administrator when McCoy was released, was suspended. Salazar appointed Capt. Avery Walker acting jail administrator, according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office noted Walker's 30 years of experience with the agency, at all ranks.

Salazar is currently reviewing more than 60 applications to permanantly take the position of jail administrator.

