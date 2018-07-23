Bexar County Jail inmate escapes, is captured within 4 minutes

SAN ANTONIO - A jail inmate got a brief and very illicit taste of freedom Monday afternoon.

Edward Perret, 35, slipped his restraints at the Bexar County Adult Detention Facility and fled on foot around 2:30 p.m., a Bexar County Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The transporting deputies chased after him and within four minutes, nearby deputies intercepted him and took him back into custody.

Perret had been arrested in open court earlier in the day for a motion to revoke his probation.

Perret has now been charged with an additional felony: escape (felon in custody).

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.