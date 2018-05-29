Bexar County Jail receives compliance notice following unannounced state inspection

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has issued a certificate of compliance to the Bexar County Jail following an unannounced state inspection.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said TCJS officials conducted a re-inspection of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after failing its first examination April 4.

The compliance notice comes months after three capital murder suspects escaped from the jail March 2, prompting an inspection into the facility.

The three inmates, identified as Jacob Brownson, Eric Trevino and Luis Arroyo, are accused of cutting a hole in the mesh of the exercise area, throwing fishing line to the ground to collect some tools climbing, then down bed sheets to make their escape.

In the first inspection, TCJS officials found two violations: an exercise area had more inmates than space allowed and there were not enough searches for contraband.

A day after state inspectors cited the Bexar County Jail for deficiencies, the newly created Contraband Abatement Team thwarted an escape attempt after deputies found a large hole on the second floor of the facility.

Since then, Sheriff Javier Salazar made changes in policies and practices, reallocating resources needed to maintain the facility at or above state standards.

"Being in compliance is our number one priority," Salazar said.

