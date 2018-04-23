Bexar County judge denies request to dismiss 'Killer Nurse' cases

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County judge on Monday denied "killer nurse" Genene Jones' requests to have five new murder charges dismissed.

Jones was in court last week for a hearing to determine if her rights to a speedy trial and due process of law were denied. On Monday, Judge Frank Castro denied her request to have the new murder charges dismissed for "lack of speedy trial and denial of due process."

Jones became eligible for mandatory parole last month after serving 30 years in prison for the murder of a Kerrville infant in 1982.

At that time, Jones was suspected in as many as 60 suspicious infant deaths that occurred at a San Antonio hospital.

"We couldn't find any cases at the time where we had direct evidence," attorney C.N. "Nick" Rothe, the prosecutor in the Kerrville case, testified last week. "Obviously, the cases we were going to get are going to be circumstantial evidence cases."

As Jones' mandatory parole date drew near, Bexar County District Attorney Susan Reed began reviewing the suspicious baby deaths in San Antonio.

When current District Attorney Nicholas "Nico" LaHood took office, he also reviewed the suspicious death cases, and a grand jury later returned indictments in five cases.

Jones' first case is scheduled to go to trial this summer.

