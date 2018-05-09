Murder victim identified after sketch of woman found in ditch released to public

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have released the identity of a woman whose body was found in a ditch in southeast Bexar County more than a year ago.

The victim was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Bonny Simmons. Her age at death was not released.

Simmons’ body was found badly decomposed April 30, 2017 in the 8400 block of W.W. White Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office used a forensic artist to create facial features for the unidentified female.

The artist created a sketch which was released to local media and social media on Friday.

Numerous calls came into the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office when the sketch was released.

Simmons' mother went to BCSO believing that the sketch could be her missing daughter.

Her mother provided DNA and dental records, and Simmons was positively identified.

Bexar County sheriff’s officials will continue to investigate Simmons’ death.

Anyone who may have information about the murder of Bonny Simmons is asked to please call the sheriff’s office or cold case detectives at 210-335-6000 or 210-335-6070.

